Participant students of Uhuru Torch races launch raise mistreatment claims, government clarifies

Unguja. Payment funds for students who participated in the inauguration of Uhuru Torch races have sparked commotion, with some parents and the children claiming they were mistreated, while the government has clarified what happened.

The students, approximately 1,000 from primary and secondary schools, participated for 30 days in various training sessions for the parade held during the torch launch on April 2, 2026 at Gombani Ground in Chakechake District, where the guest of honour was the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Video clips circulated on social media have shown parents and the students claiming they were mistreated over the money they had been promised.

According to the parents, the students were supposed to be given Sh300,000 but instead received Sh150,000.

"We want our money, we want our money...we want our rights," are some of the statements heard in the videos showing the students gathered at a school on Pemba Island.

Government statement

In a public statement, the South Pemba Regional Commissioner, Mr Rashid Hadid Rashi, issued on Sunday, April 5, 2026, said the allegations made differ from reality.

"Following those rumours, I take this opportunity to inform parents and guardians that the matter is untrue, as the budget guidelines clearly explained the allowances for the children," he said.

He said that, according to the guidelines, each child was supposed to be paid Sh150,000 for 30 days, with each day valued at Sh5,000.

"On March 9, 2026, they were paid Sh100,000, and on April 4, 2026, at five in the morning, the accountant arrived at Michakaini Primary School to pay the remaining Sh50,000 for each child," he said, adding:

"After arriving at the station and beginning the payments, parents and guardians came with the children and refused to receive the money, claiming that each child was entitled to Sh300,000."

According to the regional commissioner’s explanation, after the situation arose, steps were taken to meet with parents and explain the facts.

"However, we informed parents that what our children deserved in addition was food services during the days of Ramadhan, when they were not provided with meals."

According to his explanation, "that money is available, but we must request permission to reallocate it from food provision to allowances, if the relevant authority approves the change."

He used the opportunity to urge parents and guardians to remain patient and allow their children to receive the remaining Sh50,000 allowance while awaiting approval for the reallocation of the funds.