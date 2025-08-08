Petrol relief, diesel pain in Zanzibar’s latest fuel price review

Unguja. Motorists in Zanzibar will pay slightly less for petrol this month, but those relying on diesel are facing a steep price hike, according to the latest review by the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA).

The revised prices, announced on August 8, 2025, take effect today. Petrol prices have dropped by Sh18 to Sh2,978 per litre — a 0.60 percent decrease from last month’s Sh2,996.

Diesel users, however, are not as lucky. A litre will now sell for Sh3,076, up by Sh169, or 5.81 percent, from the previous Sh2,907.

“This month’s changes reflect movements in global oil prices, shipping costs to Zanzibar, and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates,” said ZURA’s Public Relations Manager, Mr Mbaraka Haji.

The price of kerosene remains unchanged at Sh3,000 per litre, while jet fuel has gone up by Sh51 to Sh2,421 per litre — a 2.15 percent increase.

Zanzibar currently has a total fuel storage capacity of 39 million litres, with 21 million litres held at the new Mangapwani Port and the rest at the Mtoni depot.

Mr Haji noted that the capacity is insufficient compared to the islands’ monthly consumption, calling for expansion to strengthen supply stability.

“If you compare our storage to our consumption, the figures do not align. We need to expand to avoid overreliance on frequent imports,” he said.

The islands have 102 licensed fuel stations — 87 in Unguja and 15 in Pemba.

Mr Haji also urged the public to buy only from authorised stations to avoid the risks of substandard or smuggled fuel.

His caution follows a recent seizure in Pemba, where 250 jerrycans of illegally imported diesel were intercepted.

“There are serious risks when buying from unlicensed sellers — you can never be certain of the product’s safety,” he warned.

Some transport stakeholders have welcomed the government’s plan to increase storage capacity, arguing it would cushion the market against global price swings.

Ali Rashid, a public transport operator, said:

“Fuel price shocks disrupt services. Expanding storage will help us keep supply stable and predictable.”