Roads, schools feats anchor Mwinyi’s bid for re-election

Dar es Salaam. When an incumbent president seeks re‑election, the first obligation is to outline achievements and then set out clear promises for the future.

This is precisely the approach taken by the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Dr Mwinyi, the CCM presidential candidate, has been presenting his five‑year record in office to assure Zanzibaris of his credibility, stressing that pledges he makes are fulfilled.

One of his most notable achievements is in infrastructure development, particularly in roads and elevated bridges.

There is little doubt that in this sector, Dr Mwinyi has reshaped Zanzibar’s landscape.

Construction of hospitals and schools is another area in which Dr Mwinyi speaks with confidence because of visible results.

He asserts that everything promised during his first term, together with CCM, has been delivered. Now he seeks another five years to accomplish even more.

During his first term, Dr Mwinyi oversaw the construction of numerous multi‑storey schools.

Looking ahead, he pledges to “fill Zanzibar” with such structures, promising to build 29 multi‑storey schools if re‑elected.

Sports infrastructure and legacy

The development of sports infrastructure has been another hallmark of his administration.

The upgraded state of Amaan Stadium in Unguja and Gombani Stadium in Chakechake, Pemba, reflects his commitment to improving facilities.

Both stadiums have undergone extensive renovation, giving them modern appearances that stand as tangible evidence of his achievements.

For sports enthusiasts in Zanzibar and across Tanzania, these are significant contributions.

2025: An agenda election

For Zanzibar, the 2025 General Election is above all an election of agendas. In 2020, the notion of “royal families” entered public debate, a reference to ruling dynasties.

Yet Zanzibar is not a monarchy; the Sultanate was abolished by the Zanzibar Revolution on January 12, 1964.

The “royal family” label arose during CCM’s nomination process, with critics suggesting certain families sought to perpetuate leadership by inheritance.

Zanzibar’s first president, Abeid Amani Karume, was succeeded by his son, Amani Abeid Karume, who became the sixth president of the islands.

Another son, Ali Abeid Karume, also sought the presidency in 2020. This lineage is what critics referred to as a “royal family.”

Dr Mwinyi is the son of Zanzibar’s third president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who also served as the second president of the United Republic of Tanzania.

His bid for CCM’s nomination for Zanzibar’s presidency in 2020 triggered a similar debate.

Setting aside the “royal family” narrative, Dr Mwinyi’s record demonstrates long‑standing service in government and ministerial posts, without scandal or disruption.

His extended tenure as Minister of Defence raises questions, but the answer was offered by Tanzania’s fifth president, Dr John Magufuli.

When swearing in then‑Minister of Home Affairs George Simbachawene on January 27, 2020, the late President Magufuli called on him to emulate Dr Mwinyi, praising Dr Mwinyi’s ability to lead the armed forces.

Without naming names, President Magufuli criticised Simbachawene’s predecessor, Mr Kangi Lugola, for disregarding force commanders.

He stressed that military leadership requires a unique approach, and Dr Mwinyi had demonstrated competence, earning him a long tenure at the Defence docket before becoming President of Zanzibar.

Ministerial track record

Before assuming the presidency of Zanzibar, Dr Mwinyi served in three ministries under three presidencies.

From 2000 to 2005, he was Deputy Minister of Health under President Benjamin Mkapa.

Under President Jakaya Kikwete (2005–2015), he served in three ministries: Office of the Vice‑President, Defence, and Health.

President Magufuli appointed him Minister of Defence in December 2015 and retained him in that role until he sought Zanzibar’s presidency in 2020.

Reports suggest soldiers respected him as a knowledgeable leader. During his Defence tenure, he navigated crises, including bomb blasts and incidents at the Gongo la Mboto weapons depot and the Kizuiani Camp in Mbagala, Dar es Salaam, events that might have undermined lesser ministers. Yet Dr Mwinyi emerged with his reputation intact.

His long service may partly reflect fortune, avoiding major upheaval. In 2012, when Health Minister Haji Mponda and his deputy were dismissed for failing to account, Dr Mwinyi was Defence Minister.

In 2013, when Defence Minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha was dismissed over allegations of torture during Operation Tokomeza Ujangili, Dr Mwinyi was Minister of Health.

Each time, Dr Mwinyi moved between Defence and Health with minimal disruption, demonstrating adaptability and competence.

Whether due to skill or circumstance, Dr Mwinyi’s leadership has been marked by stability, with few problems arising under his stewardship aside from incidents not directly attributable to him.

About Dr Mwinyi

Born on December 23, 1966, Dr Mwinyi began his education in Dar es Salaam before continuing in Egypt.

He attended Oysterbay Primary School (1974–1977), Minor House Junior School (1977–1980), Minor House Secondary School (1981–1982), and returned to Tanzania to complete his secondary education at Azania Secondary School and Tambaza Secondary School, graduating in 1986.

He earned a degree in human medicine at Marmara University, Turkey (1986–1992), and a master’s in International Medicine at Hammersmith Hospital, London (1993–1997).

Elected MP for Mkuranga Constituency, Coast Region (CCM) in 2000, and from 2005 to 2020 MP for Kwahani, West Urban District, Unguja.

He now serves as President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, seeking a second term.

A quiet leadership

By nature, Dr Mwinyi is not confrontational. From his ministerial service in the Union government to his presidency of Zanzibar, he rarely engages in political quarrels.