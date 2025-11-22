Dube fires Yanga to winning start in CAF Champions League Group B

Zanzibar. Tanzania’s CAF Champions League representatives, Young Africans (Yanga), made a confident start to their Group B campaign after securing a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Moroccan giants AS FAR at the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar today, November 22, 2025.

The win gives the Jangwani outfit early momentum in their quest to reach the quarterfinals, while also marking the first continental triumph under new Portuguese head coach Pedro Gonçalves, who replaced French tactician Romain Folz.

The decisive moment arrived in the 59th minute when Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube latched onto a brilliant defence-splitting pass from midfielder Mudathir Yahaya. Dube’s composed finish not only sealed the points but also marked his first goal of the season in all competitions.

The strike triggered wild celebrations among Yanga fans, who filled the stadium with noise and colour, sensing this result could set the tone for the club’s ambitions in this campaign.

Yanga began the match at a blistering pace, dominating possession and carving out several clear scoring opportunities in the first half.

Pacome Zouzoua came close to giving the home side an early lead, only to miss a golden chance in the second minute.

Four minutes later, winger Maxi Nzengeli rose highest to connect with a cross, but his powerful header was denied by AS FAR goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, who produced a fine reflex save.

The pressure continued to mount on the visitors as Dube fired straight at Tagnaouti when well placed, while Ibrahim Hamad alias Bacca who shot narrowly wide moments later.

Maxi Nzengeli had another opportunity when he connected with an excellent delivery from right-back Israel Mwenda, but once again Tagnaouti stood firm, pushing the header away.

Despite Yanga’s dominance, AS FAR appeared content to sit deep and absorb pressure, rarely threatening Djigui Diarra’s goal during the opening half.

Gonçalves made his first tactical adjustment at halftime, bringing on Edmund John for Celestin Ecua. The change injected fresh energy into midfield and helped Yanga maintain their attacking rhythm, eventually leading to Dube’s breakthrough goal.





The strike jolted AS FAR into action as the Moroccan side began pushing forward with greater urgency. Their best opportunity came just two minutes after the restart when Youssef El Fahli’s header forced Diarra into a brilliant save.

The Malian shot-stopper was called into action again in the 76th minute, reacting sharply to preserve Yanga’s narrow lead.

Sensing the need for renewed energy up front and to protect the advantage, Gonçalves introduced Andy Boyeli for Dube and Moussa Bala Conte for Maxi Nzengeli in the 82nd minute.

The substitutions helped Yanga maintain balance and composure in the closing stages as they closed out a vital win.