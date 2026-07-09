Samia warns against activism that turns violent

Zanzibar. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned against individuals who claim to be activists while engaging in acts she described as terrorism, saying violence, destruction of property and attacks on public infrastructure cannot be justified in the name of political activism.

Speaking on Thursday during the signing of the Joint Declaration on Political Reconciliation in Zanzibar, President Hassan said terrorism includes acts intended to intimidate the public or pressure governments into advancing the political, ideological or religious interests of individuals or groups.

She said terrorism can also be used as a tool to undermine the development of emerging economies.

"Some individuals or groups use language that appears patriotic, but their real motives are driven by personal interests. A person who truly loves their country builds it rather than destroys it," President Hassan said.