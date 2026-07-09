Analysts hail CCM-ACT-Wazalendo pact, call for reforms

Dar es Salaam. Political analysts have welcomed the reconciliation agreement expected to be signed today between the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and opposition ACT-Wazalendo, saying it could help rebuild political trust and stability in Zanzibar.

However, they cautioned that the pact will only have lasting significance if it is followed by meaningful institutional and electoral reforms to address longstanding political grievances.

The agreement follows months of negotiations after ACT-Wazalendo declined to participate in Zanzibar’s Government of National Unity (GNU), citing concerns over the conduct and outcome of the 2025 General Election.

University of Dar es Salaam political analyst Dr Richard Mbunda said the signing indicates that both parties have made progress in addressing their differences.

“The discussions have clearly been going on for some time. ACT-Wazalendo presented a number of concerns, and this agreement suggests that both sides have found common ground,” he told The Citizen.

Dr Mbunda said one immediate expectation is that ACT-Wazalendo will now take up its constitutional role in the GNU, with positions allocated to the party that have remained vacant.

However, he warned that the success of the reconciliation should not be measured only by appointments to government positions.

“The real test will be whether political inclusion extends beyond ministers and deputy ministers. There is room to broaden inclusivity in other areas of government,” he said.

Political analyst Onesmo Kyauke said the significance of the agreement lies in the compromises reached to address ACT-Wazalendo’s concerns rather than simply the party joining the GNU.

“My expectation is that CCM has agreed to make concessions on some of the issues ACT-Wazalendo has consistently raised. That is what will give this agreement real meaning,” he said.

Mr Kyauke said dialogue has previously helped Zanzibar overcome political tensions, but warned that unresolved electoral concerns could trigger future disputes.

He cited recurring complaints over electoral procedures, including advance voting by security personnel, as issues that need to be addressed to strengthen public confidence.

Open University of Tanzania political scientist Dr Revocatus Kabobe said the agreement should be viewed in the context of previous reconciliation efforts between CCM and the Civic United Front (CUF).

He said earlier experiences showed that dialogue can reduce tensions and rebuild trust, but reconciliation must be supported by institutional reforms.

“The Zanzibar accord demonstrated that dialogue can reduce political tensions and rebuild trust between competing political actors.

However, reconciliation alone is insufficient without institutional reforms,” he said.

Dr Kabobe said the pact could create momentum for reforms aimed at strengthening electoral institutions, improving laws, safeguarding political freedoms and establishing credible mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes.

He warned that if the agreement remains only a political settlement between party leaders, similar disputes could re-emerge in future elections.