Zanzibar: Early voting concludes, amid Isolated complaints

Unguja. Early voting in Zanzibar concluded on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) reporting a smooth exercise across most polling stations—despite a handful of complaints from some political candidates.

The process, which began at 7:00 am. and ended at 4:00 pm., was conducted in accordance with the 2018 Election Act No. 4.

The law provides for early voting among election officials and security personnel who will be on duty during the main polling day.

ZEC said voting took place in 50 designated centers across the Isles, covering both Unguja and Pemba. The Commission described the turnout as “orderly and peaceful,” though some candidates pointed out administrative hiccups in a few locations.

ACT-Wazalendo’s candidate for Pangawe constituency, Omar Said Shaaban, claimed that at the Kijitoupele polling station, voting initially began without the use of the Permanent Voter Register.

“In the morning, polling officers did not have the register, so voters were allowed to cast their ballots without verification,” Shaaban told The Citizen.

“I reported the matter to the ZEC Chairperson, who intervened and suspended the process until the register was made available.”

He said the issue was later resolved, allowing voting to resume properly.

Shaaban also raised concerns over allegations that some non-residents had been allowed to vote in certain areas. Similar complaints were echoed by Ali Saleh, ACT-Wazalendo’s candidate for Malindi constituency, who alleged that “many voters who were not residents of the area” cast their ballots at the Haile Selassie polling center.

Responding to these claims, ZEC Chairperson, Justice George Joseph Kazi, acknowledged that there had been a brief lapse at one polling station but insisted that the Commission acted promptly.

“It’s true that in Kijitoupele, polling began without the register,” he said. “Once we were informed, we suspended the exercise, provided the voter list, and resumed in an orderly fashion. We will meet with the polling officers involved to provide additional training and guidance.”

On the issue of non-residents voting, Justice Kazi dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“It is not possible for anyone not on the register to vote,” he said. “The voter roll is publicly displayed, and each voter must be verified before casting their ballot. Agents representing political parties are present to witness and confirm every step of the process.”

Justice Kazi also addressed questions about why polling stations were not set up inside military barracks, saying this was a legal requirement.

“The law prohibits any political activity within military camps,” he explained. “Members of the armed forces vote at their respective residential polling stations, just like ordinary citizens.”

Despite the few complaints, observers and candidates alike described the atmosphere as calm and secure.

Security personnel line up to vote in Zanzibar earlier today

ACT-Wazalendo’s candidate for Urusi Ward in Jang’ombe constituency, Ishaka Said Hussein, told The Citizen that this year’s process was markedly different from previous elections.

“This time, there are no threats or violence,” he said. “People are going about their daily activities without fear or tension, and that’s a good sign.”

Justice Kazi praised security agencies for maintaining order, saying all polling stations were well-managed and that the early voting process proceeded “peacefully and transparently.”

“We are pleased to see that early voting went smoothly,” he said. “All registered early voters were able to cast their ballots in peace. Every station used the official voter register verified by agents.”

He encouraged Zanzibaris to turn out in large numbers for thegeneral election scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, and to maintain the same calm spirit witnessed during early voting.

“We urge all citizens to come out and vote peacefully,” said Justice Kazi. “ZEC remains committed to ensuring a transparent, credible, and fair election process.”