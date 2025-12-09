Zanzibar minister faults agricultural research institute over land use, infrastructure

Unguja. The Zanzibar Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame, has expressed dissatisfaction with the layout of infrastructure, land use and general operations at the Zanzibar Agricultural and Livestock Research Institute (Zarili), saying the current state does not reflect the institution’s core mandate.

He made the remarks yesterday, during an inspection tour of various sites under his ministry on Pemba Island aimed at assessing ongoing agricultural, livestock and research activities.

Mr Makame said the institute’s present environment does not demonstrate the principles of modern production nor project the image of a professional centre capable of offering training to farmers and livestock keepers.

He emphasised that Zarili should serve as a model for production and a hub for knowledge transfer, providing farmers and livestock keepers with research-based solutions that can boost productivity across the island.

“This institution must review its operational approach and prepare a comprehensive land-use plan that reflects the ministry’s objectives in production, research and training. I am not satisfied with the condition of this area as it is today,” he said.

The minister also directed Zarili’s management to establish an effective outreach programme to ensure that research findings are delivered to farmers and livestock keepers. Research knowledge, he noted, cannot remain confined to books and laboratories; it must reach the fields where farmers need timely information to improve efficiency.

Furthermore, Mr Makame urged the institute to strengthen demonstration farms, participatory training and the distribution of quality seeds to help fulfil the Government’s expectations of enhancing agricultural and livestock productivity.

In a related directive, the minister ordered the expedited construction of a water well within the institute’s premises, after reports that persistent challenges were affecting water availability for research activities.

Deputy Minister Dr Salum Soud Hamed instructed ministry experts and the institute’s technical teams to resolve the reported challenges within one week, stressing that water is a fundamental resource for all research operations. A shortage, he said, compromises both service delivery and research outcomes.