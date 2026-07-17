Zanzibar Port Corporation triples dividend to Sh3.6 billion

Unguja. The Zanzibar Port Corporation (ZPC) has paid a dividend of Sh3.6 billion to the Office of the Registrar of the Treasury, more than tripling its previous annual contribution as the state-owned enterprise posts stronger financial performance.

The payout is a sharp increase from the Sh500 million to Sh850 million the corporation had been remitting in previous years.

The improved performance comes nearly three years after the Zanzibar government entered into a public-private partnership with France's Africa Global Logistics (AGL), through its subsidiary Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal (ZMT), to manage the port.

Receiving the dividend on July 17, 2026, the Registrar of the Treasury, Mr Waheed Muhammad Ibrahim Sanya, said the payment reflected the corporation's improved performance and growing contribution to government revenue.

"ZPC is among the public institutions that have consistently supported the government through dividend payments. Your performance has improved significantly, and we expect even better results in the future," he said.

He said the dividend underscored the contribution of public corporations to economic growth and government revenue.

Mr Sanya added that the Office of the Registrar of the Treasury would continue to strengthen oversight of public investments to improve the value of state assets, enhance accountability and ensure public institutions generate sustainable returns through dividends and other income.

ZPC board chairman Ali Aboud Mzee attributed the improved performance to increased operational efficiency, higher revenue collection, prudent cost management and improvements in port services.

"We are proud that we have not only managed the institution efficiently but are also able to generate profits and deliver returns to the government as the shareholder," he said.

He noted that the government had invested heavily in public corporations and expected them to deliver value.

ZPC director general Akif Ali Khamis said the corporation generated nearly Sh44 billion in revenue during the 2025/26 financial year, supported by expanded revenue streams, improved service delivery and stronger revenue management.

He said the corporation plans to diversify its income by expanding oil and gas-related services, formalising community ports, strengthening revenue collection systems in collaboration with the e-Government Authority and attracting more strategic investment.