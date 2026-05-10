Zanzibar’s President urges CCM to invest in major development projects

Unguja. Zanzibar President and Vice Chairman for the ruling CCM, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has urged the party to embark on large-scale development projects instead of relying on small businesses to sustain its operations.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks on Subday, May 10, 2026, in South Unguja during the continuation of his thank-you and congratulatory tour following the October 29, 2025 General Election.

He directed CCM South Unguja regional leaders to identify strategic areas suitable for major investment projects aimed at strengthening the party’s economic base both in the region and nationally.

According to Dr Mwinyi, any political party seeking long-term stability and influence must establish a strong financial foundation.

“If you want to build a strong party, you must have financial capacity. We need branches, better working environments at all levels, transport facilities for officials, and adequate operational funds and allowances,” he said.

He added that all party activities depend heavily on financial resources, warning that political organisations without sustainable economic foundations risk weakening and eventually losing operational capacity.

“If there is any political party with prime commercial land, it is CCM. Therefore, we must utilise those areas properly by constructing modern buildings, establishing business centres and generating income to strengthen the party,” he said.

Speaking about CCM’s Urban Region branch, Dr Mwinyi said the party owns valuable commercial land and pledged to explore major investment opportunities capable of generating long-term revenue.

“Here in the South as well, let us identify areas that can generate income through major development projects,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), Dr Mwinyi said the party has invested in commercial properties beyond its borders, including in Dar es Salaam.

“We must also adopt that approach. South Unguja has excellent commercial and tourism investment opportunities. Why should we not have at least one CCM-owned property where investors can build a major hotel and generate income for the party?” he asked.

He said the party leadership would assess strategic investment opportunities to further strengthen CCM economically.

Dr Mwinyi also urged leaders of the party’s affiliated wings to adopt a business-oriented mindset focused on implementing major commercial projects.