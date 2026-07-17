Zanzibar shifts RoRo cargo operations to Maruhubi as ferry terminal nears full transition

Unguja. Zanzibar has entered the final phase of transferring Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) ferry operations to the new Maruhubi Ferry Terminal, with all cargo services set to operate exclusively from the facility from July 18 as the Isles accelerate the modernisation of their maritime transport infrastructure.

The move, announced jointly by Zanzibar Ferry Development Company Limited (ZF DevCo) and the Zanzibar Ports Corporation (ZPC), marks the latest step towards completing the transition of passenger, vehicle and cargo ferry services from the ageing Malindi Ferry Terminal.

Under the new arrangements, all Landing Craft (LCT) vessels and RoRo cargo operations will be handled solely at Maruhubi Ferry Terminal from July 18. During a brief interim period, RoRo passengers will continue boarding and disembarking at Malindi before the complete transfer of passenger, vehicle and cargo (RoPax) services to Maruhubi, which is expected by August.

The transition follows operational trials that began in April 2026 and the phased relocation of Landing Craft vessels from May 4, 2026.

According to ZF DevCo, the trials have significantly improved efficiency, with vessel turnaround times reduced by about 70 percent compared with operations at Malindi Ferry Terminal.

The company said the new terminal is equipped with enhanced cargo-handling facilities, modern passenger amenities, dedicated vehicle marshalling areas and advanced safety and security systems aimed at improving the movement of people and goods while supporting trade, tourism and inter-island transport.

The project is part of the Government of Zanzibar's strategy to develop modern transport infrastructure and strengthen the Isles' position as a regional gateway for commerce and tourism.

Managing Director of Zanzibar Ferry Development Company Limited said the transition would ease congestion at Malindi Ferry Terminal while creating room for improvements to surrounding road infrastructure and increasing terminal capacity.

"The transition to Maruhubi Ferry Terminal represents a major milestone in the transformation of Zanzibar's maritime transport sector. It will decongest Malindi and create room for road infrastructure improvements and increased terminal capacity," the managing director said.

The company thanked the Zanzibar Ports Corporation, Zanzibar Maritime Authority, SHIPCO, vessel operators, government institutions, shipping agents and other stakeholders for supporting the phased transition.

ZF DevCo also urged importers, exporters, shipping agents and the wider business community to begin using Maruhubi Ferry Terminal for all cargo movements to and from Zanzibar.

The company said it would continue working with the Zanzibar Ports Corporation to ensure the remaining stages of the transition are completed safely and with minimal disruption to passengers, transport operators and businesses.