Zanzibar to host World Travel Awards Africa 2026 in historic first

Unguja. Zanzibar has secured a major milestone in its tourism journey after being confirmed as the host of the World Travel Awards Africa 2026, set to take place on August 28, 2026.

The announcement marks the first time the islands will host the prestigious continental awards, widely regarded as one of the most influential platforms recognising excellence in the global travel and tourism industry.

The hosting rights were secured during the World Travel Market Africa, with Zanzibar’s delegation led by Zanzibar Commission for Tourism supremo Arif Abbas Manji.

The development reflects growing international confidence in Zanzibar as a leading tourism and investment destination in Africa.

Industry stakeholders say the decision is likely to elevate Zanzibar’s global profile, attracting high-level tourism players, investors and policymakers to the islands.

Over the past few years, Zanzibar has steadily strengthened its position on the international stage, winning multiple accolades including recognition as a top Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

The islands have also hosted high-profile events such as the Trace Awards 2025, which drew global attention and participation from artists and industry leaders.

Tourism remains the backbone of Zanzibar’s economy, contributing more than 30 percent of its gross domestic product and employing a significant share of the population directly and indirectly. The sector has continued to expand, supported by increased investment in hospitality infrastructure, improved air connectivity, and government efforts to create a more attractive business environment.

Recent years have seen the emergence of new luxury hotels, heritage restoration projects in Stone Town, and upgrades in transport and urban infrastructure, all aimed at enhancing visitor experience and sustaining growth.

Analysts note that hosting the World Travel Awards Africa 2026 will not only boost visitor numbers but also provide an opportunity for Zanzibar to showcase its cultural heritage, beaches and investment potential to a global audience.

The move is also expected to benefit Tanzania and the wider East African region by strengthening their collective visibility in the competitive global tourism market.