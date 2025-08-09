ZEC to unveil election timetable on August 18, peace march and code signing to follow

Unguja. The Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) will announce the timetable for this year’s general election on August 18, five days after the expected dissolution of the House of Representatives by President Hussein Mwinyi.

The move is in line with the 2018 Election Act, which requires the timetable to be published within five days of the House’s dissolution — anticipated to take place on August 13.

ZEC Director of Elections, Thabit Idarous Faina, confirmed the dates on Saturday, August 9, during the opening of a capacity-building programme for district election supervisors.

“We are legally required to release the timetable no later than 21 days after the dissolution. On August 18, we will announce the full election calendar, including the collection and submission of nomination forms and the nomination dates for candidates,” he said.

Faina added that the next milestone will be the signing of the election campaign code of conduct on August 24. This year, the signing will be preceded by a symbolic peace march from Idrissa Abdulwakil Hall in Kikwajuni to ZEC headquarters at Maisara, aimed at promoting harmony ahead of the polls.

Supervisors as ZEC’s ‘public face’

Opening the training session, ZEC Chairperson Justice George Joseph Kazi reminded supervisors of their pivotal role in ensuring a credible electoral process.

“You are the link between ZEC and the public. In today’s context, elections are not just political events — they shape peace, development, and national unity,” he said.

Justice Kazi warned that poor preparation or negligence could trigger disputes and erode public trust in the institution.

Supervisors, he noted, will oversee voting, counting, and tallying in their respective areas, making it essential for them to master all electoral procedures.

“We expect you to be role models in ethics, discipline, and accountability — and to show that ZEC operates in the public interest, managing elections fairly and without bias,” he stressed.

He urged the officials to study the laws, regulations, and guidelines thoroughly, and to pass on the training to their assistants who will manage operations at constituency and polling station levels.