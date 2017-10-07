JPM increases cabinet size, splits key ministries

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday October 7 made minor changes in his cabinet by increasing the number of ministers from 19-21.

Addressing the nation at the State House, he said he had also increased the number of deputy ministers from 16-21.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals is split into two ministries. “From now onwards we will have the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Minerals,’’ he said.

He further said the Ministry of Livestock and Agriculture and Fisheries had also been split into two: “We will now have a fully-fledged Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries,’’ he said.

He has also increased the number of deputy ministers in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications. “There will be a Deputy Minister of Works and a Deputy Minister of Transport and Communication,’’ said the Head of State.

The Ministry of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) will have two Deputy Ministers.

The changes made, according to the President, are meant to increase government efficiency.