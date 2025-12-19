Joel Lwaga’s ‘Olodumare’ lyric video sets a new YouTube record

The lyric video for the gospel song ‘Olodumare’ by Tanzanian worship artist Joel Lwaga has made history, becoming the biggest YouTube release of his career to date.

Officially released on October 11, 2024, the video has surpassed 40 million views within just one year, marking a major milestone for gospel music in Tanzania.

Sharing the achievement on his Instagram page, Joel Lwaga gave glory to God and expressed gratitude to his fans for their overwhelming support.

Celebrating the milestone, he wrote, ‘40 MILLION+ views within 1 year. Glory to God! Thank you all so much for this blessing of 2025… 26, we are coming!’

'Olodumare', a song deeply rooted in praise and thanksgiving, carries a powerful message of faith, gratitude, and personal testimony.

Its spiritually uplifting lyrics and simple yet impactful presentation have resonated strongly with audiences both locally and internationally, contributing to its remarkable digital success.

The record-breaking performance of the lyric video highlights the growing influence of gospel music on digital platforms and challenges the long-held belief that worship songs struggle to compete online.

Instead, ‘Olodumare’ has proven that faith-based music can achieve massive reach when it connects authentically with listeners.