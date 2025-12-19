Joel Lwaga’s ‘Olodumare’ lyric video sets a new YouTube record

Celebrating the milestone, he wrote, ‘40 MILLION+ views within 1 year. Glory to God! Thank you all so much for this blessing of 2025… 26, we are coming!’
'Olodumare', a song deeply rooted in praise and thanksgiving, carries a powerful message of faith, gratitude, and personal testimony.
Its spiritually uplifting lyrics and simple yet impactful presentation have resonated strongly with audiences both locally and internationally, contributing to its remarkable digital success.
The record-breaking performance of the lyric video highlights the growing influence of gospel music on digital platforms and challenges the long-held belief that worship songs struggle to compete online.
Instead, ‘Olodumare’ has proven that faith-based music can achieve massive reach when it connects authentically with listeners.
This achievement further cements Joel Lwaga’s position as one of Africa’s leading gospel artistes, reinforcing his role in shaping contemporary worship music while demonstrating the continued power of praise and worship in the digital era.