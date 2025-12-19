Tanzania eye 46-year revenge against Nigeria at Afcon finals

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, will be chasing long-awaited revenge 46 years in the making when they face African giants Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco, set to run from Sunday until January 18, 2025.

The highly anticipated Group stage clash between Tanzania and Nigeria is scheduled for December 23 at the Fez Stadium in Rabat, with kickoff set for 8:30pm East African Time.

It will mark only the second time the two sides meet in an Afcon group-stage fixture, coming 46 years after their first encounter.

Their previous meeting at this stage dates back to March 8, 1980, when the two teams clashed at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere.

On that occasion, Nigeria emerged victorious with a 3–1 win, a result that still lingers in Tanzanian football history. Since then, the two nations have not crossed paths in Afcon group-stage competition, although they have met several times in qualification campaigns for both Afcon and the Fifa World Cup.

Those encounters have largely favoured the West African powerhouse, with Taifa Stars still searching for their maiden victory over the Super Eagles.

Records indicate that Tanzania and Nigeria met twice during the 2017 Afcon qualification campaign.

The first leg, played on September 5, 2015, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, ended in a goalless draw, offering hope to Tanzanian fans.

However, Nigeria claimed a narrow 1–0 victory in the return leg played on September 3, 2016, on home soil. The two sides also met twice during the 1982 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Taifa Stars managed a credible 1–1 draw away in Nigeria on December 6, 1980, before suffering a 2–0 defeat in the return leg at the National Stadium, now known as Uhuru Stadium, on December 20, 1980.

Overall, Tanzania and Nigeria have faced each other five times in all competitions. Nigeria have won three matches, while the other two ended in draws.

Taifa Stars are therefore yet to register a win against the African heavyweights, a statistic they will be eager to change in Morocco.

Uganda rivalry renewed

Apart from Nigeria, Taifa Stars will also face regional rivals Uganda in what promises to be another fiercely contested Group match. Although the two teams have a long history of encounters, this will be their first-ever meeting in the Afcon group stage.

Statistics show that Tanzania and Uganda have played each other 22 times across all competitions.

Uganda hold the upper hand with 13 victories, compared to Tanzania’s five wins, while four matches ended in draws. In terms of goals, Uganda have scored 33 goals against Tanzania’s 24.

Despite the unfavourable historical record, Taifa Stars will take confidence from recent performances and the growing belief within the squad that they can compete strongly on the continental stage.

Tunisia challenge

Tanzania will also be tested against North African side Tunisia, another formidable opponent in the group.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time in the Afcon group stage, having previously clashed only in qualification rounds.

Their most recent encounters came during the 2021 Afcon qualifiers. In the first leg played in Tunisia on November 13, 2020, the hosts secured a narrow 1–0 victory.

The return leg, staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on November 17, 2020, ended in a 1–1 draw, a result that confirmed Tanzania’s elimination from the qualification race.

Those results underline the challenge Taifa Stars face, but they also highlight that the team has previously shown the ability to compete toe-to-toe with Tunisia.

Government rallying call

As preparations intensify, the government has thrown its full support behind the national team.

Speaking during the official national flag handover ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt, Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Prof Palamagamba Kabudi urged the players to fight with commitment, discipline and patriotism.

Prof Kabudi called on the Taifa Stars squad to represent the nation with pride and to aim high in the continental show-piece. “We call upon the players to show commitment and patriotism in this competition,” said Kabudi. “In the Africa Nations Championship (Chan), Tanzania qualified for the quarter-finals unbeaten. That was historic and a record for our country.

I urge you to fight hard and make history again at Afcon.” The minister also revealed plans to strengthen patriotism among national team players through structured programs to be conducted in Tanga and Dar es Salaam in the future.

He further noted that the government, under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has made significant investments in sports development, including appointing two deputy ministers in the ministry to enhance oversight and growth in the sector.

“In Morocco, you will be accompanied by Deputy Minister Paul Makonda and other government officials,” Kabudi added. “This is meant to boost your morale and ensure you make the nation proud.”