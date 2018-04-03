Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Insurance companies pay over Sh7.3 billion to road accident victims

 

In Summary

  • The Home Affairs Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba revealed this in Parliament during the question and answer session.
Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Various insurance companies have paid over Sh7.3 billion as compensation to 1,583 road accident victims during the past two years, the Parliament heard on Tuesday, April 03, 2018.

The Home Affairs Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba revealed this in Parliament during the question and answer session.

Dr Nchemba was responding to a question raised by special seats MP Rose Cyprian Tweve who sought to know the number of road accident victims who have been compensated until to date. 

Despite the minister's revelations that over Sh7.3 billion had been paid, MPs raised concerns that the amount paid was only covering 10 per cent of the victims and most people needed compensation.

Minister Nchemba said he would consult with other relevant authorities in government to try and find ways of compensating more victims.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

Chadema top leaders have been freed by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court after successfully

Development of Tanzania Stigler’s Gorge power generation project to start in July

The development of the Stigler’s Gorge power generation project will start in July this year,

  • News
    Group to go to court as Mwanza family buries albino girl inside the house  
  • News
    Tanzania: Mdee linked in case facing opposition leaders  
  • News
    Tanzania: Kinyerezi II power plant injects 167.82MW into the national grid  
  • News
    When faulty version of National Anthem plays in parliament….  