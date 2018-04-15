Kikwete foundation set to spend Sh43bn in 5 years

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Foundation (JMKF) plans to spend $19.23 million (Sh43 billion) in five years.

Launched on Wednesday at the State House here by President John Magufuli, it will focus on health, youth, agriculture, governance and management.

JMKF was initiated by former president Jakaya Kikwete in February 2017.

Mr Kikwete chairs the foundation’s board of trustees, whose members are Ombeni Sefue, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, Prof William Mahalu, Prof Carlos Lopes, Mwanaidi Maajar, Charles Stith, Dato’Sri Jala, Abubakar Bakhresa and Genevieve Sangudi.

According to the forner president, it will start dealing with maternal health care.

Its second priority will be on youth development, then smallholders’ agribusiness before venturing into good governance.

The budget will be mobilised from contributors and collaborators who will be aligned to the foundation’s vision and mission, he said.

“We have agreed that our overarching agenda shall be to make an impactful contribution in transforming people’s lives with the ultimate objective of lifting them from poverty to prosperity and improving their living conditions,” said Mr Kikwete.

The foundation will work closely with governments and other stakeholders to bring about progressive change and to transform the quality of people’s lives across Africa.