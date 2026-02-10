Government urges postgraduate research to drive economic growth

Arusha. The government has urged postgraduate graduates to focus their research on practical solutions that support economic growth, improve public financial management, create jobs and promote innovation.

The call was made by the Minister for Finance, Ambassador Khamis Omar Mussa, during the 27th graduation ceremony (second round) of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), where 2,250 students were awarded master’s degrees.

Speaking on his behalf, Deputy Minister for Finance Laurent Luswetula, said Tanzania needs highly skilled professionals capable of managing public finances, evaluating development projects, controlling expenditure and combating corruption.

“You are graduating at a time of economic uncertainty and rapid technological change. This requires professionals who are innovative, ethical and committed to continuous learning,” he said.

IAA rector Prof Eliamani Sedoyeka said the graduating class included 1,369 men and 881 women, adding that the programmes are designed to produce leaders who can advance the country’s development agenda.