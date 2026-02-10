Aga Khan University taps alumni to bridge skills gap and strengthen public service

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania grapples with skills gaps in education, health and public administration, Aga Khan University (AKU) is turning to its alumni—many now serving in government institutions, to strengthen professional training and inspire the next generation of experts.

On February 9, 2026, the university brought together more than 100 former students in Tanzania for a high-level alumni engagement aimed at reconnecting graduates with current students and reinforcing the role of universities in national development.

The alumni, drawn from education, nursing, medicine and related fields, are currently working in public hospitals, schools and municipal councils across the country.

University officials say their growing presence in public service reflects the long-term impact of AKU’s training model.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Director of Alumni Affairs at AKU, Ms Nuzhat Kamran said alumni engagement is a strategic response to the country’s workforce challenges.

“Our alumni are already contributing to Tanzania’s development from within key public institutions,” she said. “Bringing them back to the university allows students to learn from real experience and understand what is required to serve the nation effectively.”

She said the university is strengthening alumni platforms to ensure continuous mentorship, professional guidance and collaboration between graduates, faculty and students.

According to her, alumni feedback also helps the university to align its programmes with labour market needs.

One of the alumni speakers, Dr Vumilia Mmari, now the Director of Quality Assurance at NACTVET, urged universities to institutionalise alumni engagement as part of education quality improvement.

“Graduates should not disappear after graduation,” Dr Mmari said. “Many alumni are now well positioned to support universities—through mentorship, skills transfer and giving back to institutions where needs are high.”

She said alumni involvement can help address persistent gaps in teaching quality, professional exposure and student preparedness, particularly in public universities.

Experts say AKU’s approach highlights an increasingly important role for higher learning institutions in Tanzania, where youth unemployment and skills mismatch remain pressing concerns.

Education policy analyst, Ms Joyce Neligwa, said alumni engagement strengthens accountability and relevance in university education.

“When graduates return to share their experiences, they help institutions understand what is happening in the field,” she said. “This improves training quality and ensures graduates are better prepared for public service.”

In the health sector, AKU alumni have become a significant part of the workforce, particularly in public and faith-based hospitals.

Health systems expert Dr Ahmed Rashid said the university’s graduates are widely recognised for professionalism and ethical practice.

“AKU alumni are visible in district hospitals and health programmes across the country,” he said. “Their contribution supports service delivery in areas that face shortages of skilled personnel.”

During the Dar es Salaam engagement, alumni shared experiences of working in underserved communities, managing public institutions and responding to local development challenges.

For current students, the interaction offered direct exposure to career pathways within public service.

One student said hearing from alumni working in government institutions had changed how they viewed their future.

“It made public service feel real and achievable,” the student, Juma Abdi, said. “We now understand the responsibility that comes with our training.”