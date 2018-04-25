By Deogratius Kamagi

Dodoma. The Tanzania government is planning to organize a nation-wide debate with stakeholders in education to discuss possible ways to improve the sector.

This was said in Parliament on Wednesday, April 25, by the deputy minister of State in the President's Office who is responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Joseph Kakunda.

Mr Kakunda was responding to a supplementary question that was raised by the Vunjo constituency member of Parliament on the NCCR- Mageuzi ticket, Mr James Mbatia, who sought to know the government’s plan to engage stakeholders in efforts to earnestly improve education in Tanzania.