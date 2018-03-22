Thursday, March 22, 2018

N. Korea's parliament to hold annual meeting amid diplomatic thaw

 

In Summary

  • A rapid rapprochement that kicked off during last month's Winter Olympics has seen US President Donald Trump agree to hold a summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un. 
Advertisement

Seoul, South Korea | AFP | North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will hold an annual session next month, state media said Thursday, with all eyes on whether it will move to bolster a diplomatic thaw with the US and South Korea.

A rapid rapprochement that kicked off during last month's Winter Olympics has seen US President Donald Trump agree to hold a summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un.  

The hermit state's legislative body meets only once or twice a year, mostly for day-long sessions to approve budgets and other routine business of the ruling Workers' Party.

However, it occasionally announces major news: a session in 2012 approved a revision of the constitution to formally declare the country a nuclear state.

advertisement

In The Headlines

1 minute ago

UN commends African leaders for creating free trade area

The United Nation Secretary General Mr . António Guterres has commended African leaders for

8  hours ago

44 African nations sign pact on free trade area

Forty-four African countries Wednesday signed an agreement establishing a free trade area seen as

  • News
    Standard 7 exam format change draws mixed feelings  
  • News
    Tanesco given ultimatum to end power woes at Mbagala, Kigamboni  
  • News
    Pigeon peas: How India contravened WTO rules  
  • News
    Beware of dengue fever, gov cautions the public  