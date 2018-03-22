Seoul, South Korea | AFP | North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament will hold an annual session next month, state media said Thursday, with all eyes on whether it will move to bolster a diplomatic thaw with the US and South Korea.



A rapid rapprochement that kicked off during last month's Winter Olympics has seen US President Donald Trump agree to hold a summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un.



The hermit state's legislative body meets only once or twice a year, mostly for day-long sessions to approve budgets and other routine business of the ruling Workers' Party.



However, it occasionally announces major news: a session in 2012 approved a revision of the constitution to formally declare the country a nuclear state.

