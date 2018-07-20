DCB almost triples profit as interest income grows

By Halili Letea @hletea news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The net profit for DCB Commercial Bank Plc has almost tripled during the first half of the current calendar year as the financial organisation starts improving from woes of the past two years.

Net profit reached Sh1.012 billion during the first half, fuelled by growths in both interest and non-interest income streams. In the first six months of 2017, the profit was Sh338.93 million.

“This is an indication that the bank’s operations are improving….the improvements are seen in both interest and non-interest income streams,” the DCB Commercial Bank Plc chief of finance, Mr Zacharia Kapama said in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

He said the improvement was an indication that the expansion and cautious approach, undertaken during the past few months, has started yielding positive results.

However, the financial statement also shows that total assets went down to Sh145.33 billion in the quarter ended June 30 this years from Sh148.56 billion during the previous quarter.

In executing its expansion plan, DCB Commercial Plc opened a branch in Dodoma and several service centres.

It took a cautious approach by injecting depositors’ cash in affordable avenues.

The bank also improved and expanded its digital platforms thereby netting an increased number of agents and clients.

“As a result, the bank issued an increased amount in loans,” he said. The number of customers rose to 191,133 during the first half of 2018 from 188,305 in December 2017.

Total loans reached Sh93.7 billion during the first half of 2018, from Sh88.7 villion during in December 2017.

The 16-year old bank was established by Dar es Salaam City Council in partnership with the city’s then three municipal councils of Temeke, Kinondoni and Ilala.