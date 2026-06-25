Back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela leave 164 dead, thousands feared trapped

Caracas. Venezuela has been struck by a devastating series of back-to-back earthquakes that have killed at least 164 people, with fears the death toll could rise into the thousands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The powerful quakes, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, hit the northern region of the country near the coastal city of Morón on Wednesday evening, causing widespread destruction across several states, including La Guaira and Carabobo.

Buildings collapsed, roads were damaged and critical infrastructure, including parts of the capital Caracas, was severely affected as thousands of residents rushed into the streets. Authorities said more than 900 people were injured and emergency teams continue to search for survivors trapped under rubble.

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Acting President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed the death toll at 164, warning that the figure is expected to rise as rescue operations continue in hard-hit areas.

The USGS issued a “red alert” warning, indicating high casualties and extensive damage, and said its modelling suggests fatalities could reach into the thousands, with some estimates pointing to far higher figures depending on final assessments of building collapse and population exposure.

The earthquakes struck within seconds of each other, a rare “doublet” event that intensified shaking across densely populated regions. Hospitals in affected areas have been overwhelmed, while several towns remain without electricity and communication services.

International aid has begun to mobilise, with multiple countries offering assistance as Venezuela grapples with one of its worst natural disasters in recent years.