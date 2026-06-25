Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes north-east Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Tokyo. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Japan's north-east coast on Thursday, but no tsunami warning was issued, no injuries were immediately reported and authorities said no irregularities had been detected at nuclear facilities.

Japan's government established an emergency response team to gather information on the earthquake in the Tohoku region and said it was prepared to launch disaster relief operations if necessary.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told reporters that authorities were closely monitoring the situation following the quake.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake's epicentre was located off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 50 kilometres. The agency said no tsunami damage was expected, although slight changes in sea levels could occur.

On Japan's seven-point seismic intensity scale, the hardest-hit area was Aomori Prefecture, which recorded an intensity of 6-plus, a level capable of making it difficult for people to remain standing or move without crawling.

Tohoku Electric Power said no abnormalities had been detected at its Onagawa nuclear power plant or the idled Higashidori facility. The Nuclear Regulation Authority also reported no irregularities at nearby facilities operated by Tokyo Electric Power and other companies.

East Japan Railway said it had suspended some train services, including sections of the Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail network, while safety inspections were carried out. Some expressway routes in Aomori were also temporarily closed for inspections.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active countries. The country accounts for about one-fifth of the world's earthquakes measuring magnitude 6 or higher.