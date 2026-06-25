Kenya police disperse group marking deadly 2024 protests

Nairobi. Kenyan police fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse protesters in Nairobi as dozens gathered to commemorate demonstrators killed two years ago during anti-government protests over tax increases and the rising cost of living.

Organisers had planned remembrance marches to mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 unrest, when protesters breached Parliament grounds before a security crackdown left at least 60 people dead, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

A Reuters correspondent witnessed police firing tear gas to disperse people who had gathered peacefully outside Nairobi’s central police station after security officers detained at least six individuals near Parliament, where they had laid flowers in memory of those killed.

Footage broadcast by Citizen TV also showed police using tear gas against demonstrators on the outskirts of Nairobi.

Earlier in the day, dozens of marchers in the coastal city of Mombasa were escorted by security forces as they took part in remembrance activities.

Central Nairobi shut down

In Nairobi, businesses in the central business district remained closed as police deployed water cannon trucks, erected roadblocks and sealed off Parliament with razor wire.

“Today we remember our comrades who died in the demonstrations,” said John Maina, 26. “They were not fighting for any profit. It is not a protest, it is a remembrance.”

Opposition leaders joined victims of alleged police brutality and families of slain protesters as they marched towards Parliament to lay flowers and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Among them was Edith Wanjiku, whose 19-year-old son, Ibrahim Kamau, was killed during the 2024 protests.

“As parents, we sought permission just to come here to mourn and lay flowers for our children. But when we arrived, we were shocked because the police blocked us,” she said.

“That is very shameful. One thing I would ask of President William Ruto is justice. The police officers who killed the children are known. I am asking for justice for those children and compensation for their families.”

Ahead of the demonstrations, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen warned that anyone seeking to engage in “chaos, looting, destruction of property, disruption of businesses, or any other criminal acts” would face firm action.

Protest organisers said they were demanding credible investigations into past police conduct and guarantees against the use of excessive force during demonstrations.

President Ruto has acknowledged what he described as “instances of excessive and extrajudicial actions by members of the security services” and announced last week that 2 billion Kenyan shillings ($15.5 million) had been set aside for victims of protest-related abuses.

However, civil society organisations said compensation alone was not enough.

“Every time there is a protest, innocent Kenyans are killed because these killer cops are not being arrested and held accountable,” said activist Hussein Khalid.