Expand services to rural areas, minister tells UTT Microfinance

 

Dar es Salaam. Finance and Planning deputy minister Ashatu Kijaji has asked the state-owned UTT Microfinance to expand services to rural areas and help farmers to improve production.

According to Dr Kijaji, the industrialisation drive will require more output from agriculture to achieve its target. UTT Microfinance has loaned Sh29.13 billion to 23,513 businesses since it was established three years ago.


