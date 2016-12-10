Dar brewer wins employer of the year prize

By Janet Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) has scooped the 2016 employer of the year award. This is the second time in a row the brewer wins the award organised by the Association of Tanzanian Employers (Ate).

Innovative human resource values was what enabled TBL to clinch the award, according to the judges. TBL, which is among the largest taxpayers in the country, also emerged top in Best Large Enterprise category.

“TBL awards demonstrate that delivering world class human resource practices is possible in the country,” Dr Aggrey Mlimuka, the ATE executive director, said after handing over the award.

Cocacola Kwanza Limited and AngloGold Ashanti Geita Gold Mine were the first and second runners up respectively. Other winners are: Exim Bank, which excelled in the human resource practice subcategory and employer engagement criteria category and the award for staff training and development went to another brewer, Serengeti.