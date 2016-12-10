Govt challenged to ensure it boosts, not deter investment

Mbarouk-Tabora.

The execution of any new government plans should not jeopardise sustained business, which has increased revenue collection and created jobs.

Despite the government’s good intention to improve accountability and efficiency, plans should wisely be implemented especially by considering challenges facing local producers such as unreliability of the market due to competition of imported, counterfeit and smuggled products.

No doubt economic deterioration poses threats to the prosperity of industries and this is linked to bad execution of government plans such as freezing accounts of public institutions in commercial banks, a situation that has affected money circulation.

The government should, therefore, address the grievances facing investors and find lasting solutions to those grievance for the prosperity of the country’s industries.

Happiness Msigwa-Dar

The fifth phase government has declared the industrialisation drive to ensure the country becomes the middle class economy by 2025, the goal that won’t be reached without protecting existing in-vestment.

The ongoing trend whereby investors have reportedly been closing businesses and some of them laying off some employees doesn’t bode well for investment in the country.

The government should analyse and list down the challenges facing investment and involve other stakeholders in finding lasting solutions to attract more Foreign Direct Investments.

Yusuph-Mtwara

The country is facing a lot of challenges in making investment friendly. President John Magufuli’s administration should proactively work to address these challenges and attract more investments.

Those reported to have closed business should be recalled to find what has derailed their businesses. While the government is attracting new investments, efforts should be increased to ensure none of the old investor is lost.

0672138918-Joseph Patrick

Realising the target to make Tanzania an industrialised country by 2025 requires the participation of all. People ranging from tax drivers to university dons should be involved in making the dream true.