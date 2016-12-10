JPM: Next Uhuru fetes to be marked in Dodoma

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday said Independence Day celebrations will with effect from next year be marked in Dodoma.

In his 30-minute speech here to the 55th Uhuru Anniversary, Dr Magufuli also revealed that he replaced last year’s celebrations with a clean-up campaign because he was busy formulating his cabinet.

“By then my government was beginning to take shape. Moreover, I was told that the celebrations would cost Sh4 billion. I thought it was wise to spend the money on a project in which many people would benefit from it,” he said.

The money has been used to expand the Mwenge-Morocco stretch of Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road.

He said he allowed the celebrations to take place this year because its budget was lean. “There will be no merrymaking and feasting. From here everyone will go home.”

He noted that the government had bought six aircraft in an effort to revive Air Tanzania Company. Two airplanes have already been delivered, two others will be brought to the country next year and the rest to be supplied in 2018.

Among them is a 262-seater Boeing B787 Dreamliner for intercontinental routes.

According to him, the government spends Sh17.777 billion every month on providing free primary and secondary education. “We have also increased the development budget to 40 per cent to ensure effective delivery of election campaign pledges.”

He was optimistic that by 2020 all promises would be fulfilled as plans of propelling Tanzania’s economy to a middle level were going on well.

However, he spoke about challenges such as unemployment, corruption, ghost workers and students’ loans.

He blamed dishonest government officials for causing most problems.

But he assured the nation that a war against corrupt leaders would be sustained to restore discipline in public offices and proper management of government money.

“It is only through doing so that it will be easy for us to meet all the election campaign pledges.”

The President arrived at the Uhuru Stadium at 9.50am before inspecting a guard of honour in the company of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Davis Mwamunyange.

Spectators cheered as Tanzania People’s Defence Forces commandos displayed their fighting skills.

Later Bongo Flava artistes and traditional dancers from Mbeya, Coast, Lindi and Zanzibar entertained the crowd.

The celebrations were also attended by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, former Union President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, ex-Isles President Amani Abeid Karume, diplomats and other dignitaries.