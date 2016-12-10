JPM reviving ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ policy, say analysts

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli, in his first year in office, has enabled to restore the ‘Uhuru na Kazi’ philosophy, a number of social, economic and political analysts have said.

Dr Magufuli, who last year shelved the 54th Independence anniversary celebrations, yesterday graced the fete at Uhuru Stadium insisting that Tanzanian would improve their living standards only if they worked hard and smart.

Speaking separately to The Citizen, the analysts noted that former leaders fought for independence not only to give Tanzanians political freedom, but also create an environment which would improve their social-economic wellbeing as well.

“In the first year of Dr Magufuli presidency there are indications that Tanzanians will get what they have been craving for in the last 55 years – economic prosperity,” noted Ms Anna Mghwira, ACT-Wazalendo national chairperson.

Ms Mghwira, who was the only woman Presidential aspirant in the 2015 General Election, said in the past one year many Tanzanians have witnessed a committed national leader.

According toher, even as the President has shrunk the political space but at least he has insisted on the need for those holding offices of authority to work for the people, something which would benefit the nation.

“It is true that every time we celebrate the anniversary, we must assess how much independent we’ve become. I can say that despite challenges, for the first time I feel that we are becoming really independent.

“The President has come with a different strategy. He has expressed his intention to bring discipline in the public service, especially among public servants. Now Tanzanians can see their leaders working for them and not the other way around. That is the freedom which we fought for,” said Ms Mghwira.

A senior lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA), Dr Damian Gabagambi, expressed his belief that if Dr Magufuli were to maintain the zeal, then he has put Tanzanians on the right path of development.

He said although critics have faulted the President in the manner he handles democracy, but some progress is being made all the same.

“Political analysts may be in a better position to describe democracy but in my view, Dr Magufuli has brought us the real meaning of independence and work,” he said.

A lecturer with Mzumbe University, Dr Omary Mbura, pointed that Dr Magufuli was trying to build the foundation of true independence that might not be realised during his tenure of office.

He said that the industrial growth plan pursued by the government will have multiple effects once it starts to take root especially if the small scale producers are taken on board.

However, Prof Gaudens Mpangala of Ruaha Catholic University thinks that President Magufuli started well in his first year but he is slowly losing direction.