Let’s dialogue on state of education: call

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. There is a need for a national dialogue on the state of education in the country, stakeholders have said.

Some of the burning issues that need discussion include the country’s education policy and unequal and unequitable allocation of resources.

The concerns were raised yesterday as stakeholders met to discuss the findings of a study conducted by an advocacy organisation, Twaweza, titled ‘Are Our Children Learning? Uwezo Tanzania annual learning report 2017’. “There are issues that need to be discussed in public for the greater interest of the sector,” said Dr Lulu Muhai, a University of Dar es Salaam lecturer.

She argued that the government should also ensure there is equal and equitable distribution of educational resources urban and rural areas.

Her thoughts were seconded by renown analyst Prof Mwesiga Baregu, who among others, wanted the government to invest more in education saying the sector is the backbone of the country’s development.

He said for a long time, there have been inequalities in resource allocations between urban and rural areas.

For his part, a lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam College of Education (Duce), Dr Luka Mkonongwa, asked the government to centralise the sector so that it would be under one ministry, a move that he said would enhance efficiency.

“Right now, the education sector falls under three ministries. These are the President’s Office Regional Administration and Local Government (Poralg); the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training; again, children who are the key subject for primary and secondary education are being taken care by Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children”.

“This creates a being confusion. It becomes difficult to make follow-up of some issues that need immediate intervention by the government, as those following up often find themselves in the wrong place,” he explained.

In the findings, the study shows that at least 38 per cent of children aged nine to 13 are unable to seat for Standard Two examination.

Presenting the findings, Twaweza’s Uwezo manager Zaida Mgalla said differences between districts were huge, with Iringa Urban emerging the best performer where 75 per cent of respondents of age nine to 13 were able to pass basic literacy test in English, Kiswahili and numeracy.

Twaweza’s head Aidan Eyakuze said, “Our data suggest that, where the child lives has the most profound effect on whether or not they will learn properly. Location has greater influence on learning outcomes than poverty, whether a child’s mother is educated or attended up to pre-school”.

The data was collected in 2015 from 197,451 children from 68,588 households and 4,750 primary schools of Mainland Tanzania.