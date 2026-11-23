







Dar es Salaam. Diseases account for the majority of deaths in Tanzania, contributing 83.7 percent of all recorded deaths, while road accidents, other injuries and violence also claim lives, according to a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Women and Men in Tanzania 2025 report, released in June 2026, shows that diseases account for 86.2 percent of deaths among women, compared with 81.7 percent among men, a difference of 4.5 percentage points.

Road accidents, however, pose a greater risk to men, particularly those aged between 20 and 34. The risk is especially evident among men aged 20 to 24 and those aged 25 to 34.

The findings are based on information collected during the 2022 Population and Housing Census. Respondents were asked to identify the main cause of death for each person who had died in their household.

The causes included diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, Covid-19 and diabetes; road accidents; other accidents; suicide; domestic violence; murder; and maternal-related deaths.

According to the report, road accidents accounted for 3.5 percent of deaths, while other accidents contributed 2.9 percent. Murders accounted for 1.3 percent, maternal-related deaths 1.2 percent, suicide 0.5 percent and violence 0.3 percent.

Deaths for which the cause was not specified accounted for 6.9 percent.

Other accidents included deaths resulting from falls, drowning, fires, poisoning, suffocation and injuries caused by animals.

Prevention and early diagnosis

In response to the burden of preventable deaths, the government has outlined measures to strengthen disease surveillance, prevention and treatment.

Presenting the Ministry of Health's budget for the 2026/27 financial year, Minister for Health Mohamed Mchengerwa said the government planned to strengthen surveillance and rapid responses to infectious diseases, outbreaks and non-communicable diseases.

He also said the government planned to recruit 8,000 additional community health workers and expand the use of digital systems in vaccination services.

The measures are in line with the National Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a healthy and happy society and raise life expectancy to 75 years.

Medical doctor Ernest Winchislaus says reducing deaths requires stronger preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and timely treatment.

He says these efforts must be supported by the availability of medicines, medical equipment and qualified health professionals at healthcare facilities, enabling patients to be diagnosed early and treated before their conditions deteriorate.

Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) data, Dr Winchislaus says leading causes of death in Tanzania include lower respiratory infections, stroke, HIV, malaria, heart diseases and diarrhoeal diseases.

He emphasises the importance of screening for high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer, alongside public education on healthy diets, physical exercise and avoiding excessive tobacco and alcohol use.

He also calls for improvements in emergency medical services and road safety, noting that road accidents remain a cause of death, particularly among men aged 20 to 34.

Community health expert Dr Ali Mzige says infectious diseases remain a challenge because they can cause deaths within a short period.

He recommends educating the public on how to prevent infections and encouraging people to seek medical check-ups even when they do not feel unwell.

Director of People’s Health Movement Tanzania, Godfrey Philemon, says the government should invest more in dispensaries and health centres to strengthen primary healthcare, prevention, referral systems and early treatment.

He says services for diseases such as malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, high blood pressure and diabetes should be available closer to people's homes to reduce barriers to accessing healthcare.

Maternal and respiratory conditions lead hospital deaths

While NBS data identify diseases as the leading overall cause of death, the Ministry of Health's 2025 report shows that pregnancy-related complications and respiratory conditions were among the leading causes of deaths reported at healthcare facilities in 2024.

The report indicates that complications arising during pregnancy and childbirth accounted for 8.7 percent of deaths reported at health facilities.

Birth asphyxia and birth injuries followed, accounting for 7.3 percent, while lower respiratory tract infections contributed seven percent.

Diseases associated with high blood pressure accounted for 4.8 percent of reported deaths, followed by HIV at 4.4 percent.

Cerebrovascular diseases, which affect blood vessels supplying the brain, accounted for 4.3 percent, kidney diseases 3.9 percent and diabetes 2.7 percent.