







Moshi/Dar es Salaam. Despite mandatory SIM card registration using fingerprints and National Identification Authority (Nida) details, mobile phone scams remain a persistent problem in Tanzania, raising questions about how fraudsters obtain subscribers’ information and operate multiple phone lines without being detected.

Subscribers continue to receive fraudulent messages asking them to send money to unfamiliar numbers. Others receive calls from people posing as mobile network customer care agents, government officials or individuals they know.

More troubling are reports of scam messages arriving shortly after subscribers receive money through their mobile phones.

Information technology (IT) experts, lawyers and members of the public say weaknesses in SIM card registration could be contributing to the problem.

They point to allegations that some registration agents use customers’ personal details and fingerprints to register additional SIM cards without their knowledge or consent.

They are calling on the government and telecommunications companies to strengthen registration oversight, identify agents who breach the rules and improve systems for quickly tracing phone numbers used in fraud.

A SIM card registration agent, who asked not to be named, said some agents could use a customer's fingerprint to register more than one number without informing them.

“The problem is with us, the people registering SIM cards. You tell someone to place their finger on the scanner and they do so. You then ask them to remove it, claiming it has not read the fingerprint, yet it has already registered the SIM card. This can happen up to five times without the customer realising it,” he said.

He claimed that some subscribers do not check how many SIM cards have been registered using their national identity details, leaving them unaware that their information may have been used to register other numbers.

He said people with limited knowledge of registration procedures, including older people in rural areas, were particularly vulnerable.

The agent further alleged that some SIM cards registered through irregular means are sold to fraudsters for between Sh10,000 and Sh25,000, suggesting that several people are involved in the trade.

Fraudsters use different approaches to deceive subscribers. These include messages claiming that money has been sent to the wrong number, requests for rent payments and urgent appeals alleging that someone's child has encountered a problem at school.

Others pose as traditional healers, promising wealth or success, while some use the names of government leaders to solicit money under the pretext of a bereavement or another emergency.

Fraudsters also make calls pretending to be customer care representatives of telecommunications companies. They may tell recipients that money has been transferred to them by mistake or that their SIM cards are about to be deactivated.

Despite mandatory registration using fingerprints and Nida details, authorities continue to report arrests involving people found with multiple SIM cards suspected of being used in fraud.

In March this year, for example, police in Morogoro arrested 10 suspects during an operation in Ifakara targeting a mobile phone fraud network. The suspects were found with 198 SIM cards and 148 bank cards.

Ministers' directives yet to end scams

The persistence of phone scams has also prompted government officials to demand explanations from telecommunications companies.

On November 18, 2026, Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi challenged mobile network operators to explain how fraudsters continue using SIM cards registered with Nida details to commit crimes without being identified.

He was speaking in Kibaha, Coast Region, during the launch of the improved 2026 edition of the National Identity Card. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba attended the event as the guest of honour.

Mr Katambi said SIM card registration was supposed to be linked to national identity details and questioned how numbers used in fraud could remain active without their owners being traced.

“How does a fraudster steal from another person and, when they are pursued, cannot be found, when registration is supposed to be linked to Nida? If there are numbers that have not been registered through Nida, how was this person able to register them?” he asked.

He named Yas, Airtel, TTCL and Halotel, urging the operators to deactivate SIM cards that were not linked to Nida details, saying some were allegedly being used in fraud.

“Therefore, all the telecommunications systems and networks we have in the country — Yas, Airtel and the others, TTCL and Halotel — should deactivate numbers that do not have Nida identification because they have been used in fraud,” he said.

Mr Katambi added that even government leaders had received fraudulent calls and messages, including appeals for financial contributions falsely claiming that a particular leader had suffered a bereavement.

He said mobile operators needed systems that could help identify people involved in fraud instead of allowing numbers linked to criminal activity to remain operational without action.

His remarks follow earlier government announcements aimed at tackling the same problem.

On November 22, 2024, the then Home Affairs minister Hamad Masauni announced the formation of a task force involving the ministries responsible for home affairs, information and communication technology, and constitutional and legal affairs to address phone scams.

At the time, former Information, Communication and Information Technology Minister Jerry Silaa urged subscribers to check SIM cards registered using their Nida details to identify numbers they did not recognise.

He also called on telecommunications companies to ensure that SIM card registration complied with procedures set by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA), including fingerprint verification and the use of national identity details.

Mr Silaa's predecessor, Mr Nape Nnauye, had also vowed to tackle phone and online fraud, describing it as a growing problem affecting members of the public, including himself.

On June 15, 2024, while in Kigoma, Mr Nnauye said fraudsters had targeted several people, adding that he had personally narrowly escaped falling victim.

However, despite the successive directives and announced measures, complaints about fraudulent calls and messages have continued.

What TCRA says

Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) Director General Peter Masyalanda said the authority was continuing to educate the public on how to identify and report phone and online scams.

Speaking to Mwananchi recently, he urged subscribers to report suspected fraud through the short code 15040.

He also advised customers to use 100 when contacting their telecommunications providers, rather than following instructions from callers who claim to be customer care representatives.

Mr Masyalanda said subscribers could check the SIM cards registered using their identity details by dialling *106#, allowing them to identify numbers they did not recognise.

He added that TCRA had established dedicated social media pages under the Sitapeliki campaign to educate the public about emerging fraud techniques.

“This education is provided through radio, television, newspapers and social media. Whenever our officers discuss any issue, they must also address online safety,” he said.

Mr Masyalanda said TCRA also conducted targeted operations with the police in areas where there were signs of increased fraud. These included engaging local stakeholders and residents, holding public awareness meetings and conducting outreach activities.

He said such operations had been carried out in Morogoro and Rukwa, adding that public education was ongoing through the Fursa Sana campaign.

The director general urged subscribers not to use their Nida details to register SIM cards for other people, warning that doing so could create loopholes that fraudsters might exploit.

Figures point to growing fraud attempts

TCRA statistics for the quarter ending September 2026 show an increase in reported attempts to commit fraud through telephone calls and digital platforms.

According to the report, reported fraud attempts rose by 7.81 percent, from 7,334 in the quarter ending June 2026 to 7,907 in the quarter ending September.

Yas accounted for 28.67 percent of the reported attempts, followed by Airtel at 21.13 percent, Vodacom at 19.87 percent, Halotel at 16.45 percent and TTCL at 13.8 percent.

By region, Morogoro recorded the highest number, with 2,382 attempts, followed by Rukwa with 1,815, Dar es Salaam with 904, Mbeya with 531 and Mwanza with 204.

However, TCRA's statistics for the quarter ending September 2025 showed a decline in the number of SIM cards reported and blocked for suspected fraudulent attempts through text messages and voice calls.

The number fell from 13,837 in June 2025 to 12,475 in September of the same year.

Experts identify registration loopholes

Information Technology (IT) expert Emmanuel Mkumbo said some of the problems could be linked to registration agents who allegedly use customers' Nida details to register additional SIM cards without their knowledge.

He said the could result in people discovering that their identity details had been used to register numbers they did not own, which could later be used by individuals intending to commit crimes.

Mr Mkumbo called on security agencies to acquire modern equipment and systems capable of identifying people involved in SIM card registration, saying this would make investigations easier and help track down suspects.

Ansi Mmasy, who worked for a major telecommunications company in Tanzania for 10 years, said weaknesses in SIM card registration and the use of SIM Box systems were among the factors contributing to the problem.

He said some SIM cards were obtained through dishonest registration agents or digital systems, while fraudsters used social media and bulk text messages to reach many people at once.

Mr Mmasy said fraud techniques had evolved, with criminals increasingly relying on fear and social engineering to persuade victims to voluntarily send money.

He cited messages involving traditional healing and promises of quick wealth as examples of tactics designed to influence recipients into making financial decisions without careful consideration.

He called for faster procedures to block SIM cards and accounts reported to be involved in fraud.

He also proposed a joint system involving telecommunications companies, financial service providers and the police to prevent and trace transactions linked to numbers reported for fraudulent activity.

Mr Mmasy further stressed the need to hold registration agents who violate the rules accountable and strengthen controls over the registration of new SIM cards.

Lawyer Elia Kiwia said some people registering SIM cards in the streets might not be following the required procedures, potentially making it difficult to identify those behind fraudulent activities.

Subscribers raise concerns

While the government and experts outline measures and possible weaknesses contributing to the problem, residents in different parts of Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region, say fraudulent messages continue to arrive on their phones.

Seleman Mngeda, a trader at Mbuyuni Market, said the messages had become a nuisance, sometimes arriving twice a day.

Transport officer Frank Naiman said the messages could confuse subscribers and persuade them to send money to fraudsters, particularly when they arrive while someone is making or planning another transaction.

He said a person intending to send money to someone they know could receive a fraudulent message containing a different payment number, potentially leading them to transfer money to the wrong recipient.

Hilda Nelson questioned how fraudsters appeared to obtain information about subscribers shortly after they received money through their mobile phones.

She said people sometimes received fraudulent calls or messages shortly after a transaction, raising concerns about the source of the information.