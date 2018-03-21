By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli is today (Wednesday, March 21) expected to swear in Mr Ernest Mangu and retired Major General Simon Mumwi as ambassadors, the State House has said.

A statement released by the director of the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, quoted Chief Secretary John Kijazi saying the two will be sworn-in a few minutes from now.

According to the statement, Mr Mangu becomes Tanzania’s new ambassador in Rwanda while Maj Gen Mumwi will serve as the country’s envoy in Russia.

“The swearing in event will take place at the State House at 11am tomorrow (today),” reads part of the statement.

Mr Magufuli revoked Mr Mangu’s appointment as IGP on May 28, last year and on October 26, 2017, the Head of State apopointed him ambassador.

Similarly, President Magufuli appointed retired Maj Gen Mumwi as Tanzania’s ambassador on January 11, 2018 and promised that their workstations would be known in due course.

