Nkurunziza in rare public appearance, meets Mkapa

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bujumbura. He rarely appears in public, that has been the case at least for a couple of months now.

But when he emerged yesterday in front of government officials from the East African Community (EAC) states and the development partners, the embattled President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi excuded optimism on the possible end of political turmoil in his country.

“I am well and fit,” he told former president Benjamin Mkapa at his highly fortified State House as the third round of Inter-Burundi Dialogue got underway despite the absence and criticisms from the opposition leaders in exile.

President Nkurunziza appeared in good health and mood when he met the former Tanzanian leader and diplomats, mainly from the European Union (EU), before the reconciliation talk kicked off at Roca Golf Hotel amid heightened security in and around the capital city.

Although the media and regional diplomats had initially anticipated some discussions between the two leaders given their critical role in dialogue which has not made much progress since it was initiated by EAC last year, it appeared to be a mere informal greetings.

Mr Mkapa, the facilitator, retreated to the hotel shortly afterwards where he got down to business; meeting the Burundi government officials and an array of the internally-based opposition leaders as well representatives from donor countries and EAC partner states. The media was barred from the plenary sessions.

Until yesterday, President Nkurunziza had not spoken in public over the on-going dialogue. Some reports allude he had spent most of the time in his rural Ngozi Region or at Gitega, the second largest town in Burundi and once the country’s capital during the pre-independence days.

However, the president who has not travelled out of Burundi since May last year, affirmed before the facilitator that his government was ready for reconciliation which would ultimately bring in lasting peace and security to the country in political turmoil since April last year when he announced his intention to extend his tenure for a third time.

Over 500 people have died, mostly in the capital Bujumbura, following repeated clashes between the protesters and the security forces. There had been killings associated with the government crackdown on the armed groups and targeted individuals including army generals and influential politicians.