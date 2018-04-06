Friday, April 6, 2018

S. Korea's Park jailed for 24 years for corruption

 

 South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years Friday for corruption, closing out a dramatic fall from grace for the country's first woman leader who became a figure of public fury and ridicule.

 

A trial which lasted more than 10 months ended with Park being found guilty on multiple criminal charges, including bribery and abuse of power.

 

Park's successor described the sentencing as a "heartbreaking event" for both the nation and the ex-leader herself. 

 

"The accused abused the power bestowed by the people -- the true ruler of this country -- to cause chaos in national administration," said Judge Kim Se-yoon.

 

"Despite all these crimes the accused denied all the charges against her, displayed no remorse and showed an incomprehensible attitude by blaming Choi and other ... officials," he said, referring to Park's secret confidante and long-time friend Choi Soon-sil.


