Uhuru, Ruto vow to beat opposition’s new alliance in 2017

Nairobi. President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Thursday dismissed attempts by opposition politicians to unite against them ahead of the 2017 election.

They criticised the proposed National Super Alliance (NASA) — fronted by ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and supported by ODM leader Raila Odinga — saying they would readily defeat them in an election. Speaking in Nandi, President Kenyatta laughed off the initiative and said the Jubilee Party will defeat whatever line-up the Opposition comes up with.

Addressing several roadside rallies in the county, the President described the opposition politicians as “self-seekers” only interested in distributing key leadership positions among themselves.

“This is their main agenda. They really do not have the interests of the public at heart,” he said. “I hear some of them want to take my job. Others have already been promised the deputy president and prime minister’s positions, amongst others. Let them go on with their plans. We will face them in 2017. Kenyans are with us. They are happy with our work.”

The President’s salvo came hardly three days after Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi announced in Laikipia that they were planning a united front to face Jubilee in next year’s elections. They said they were consulting and will have a formidable super alliance by February.