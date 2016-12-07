No elections in DR Congo before April 2018: minister

Antananarivo. Controversial moves to extend Congolese President Joseph Kabila’s stay in power appeared to advance Sunday as a close ally said elections would not be held until April 2018, 16 months after Kabila was due to leave office.

Foreign Minister Raymond Tshibanda also warned that the political opposition in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has urged Kabila to step down on December 20 when his term officially ends, could foment violent.