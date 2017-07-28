Abryanz fashion take over set for December

By By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. It has been five season down the lane and one of Africa’s most prestigious fashion event Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) held in Kampala, Uganda is back!

The news of ‘big come back’ this year was officially made at the unveiling over the weekend.

Trading under different themes the 2017 edition is set to run under the theme “The Fashion Takeover” and some have already billed it the greatest edition that is set to shine a global spotlight on the African Fashion industry while highlighting creativity, achievement and excellence.

Speaking about the launch, the ASFAs founder Brian Ahumuza said the return of the edition was a symbol of how much they have grown over the years.

“As Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards return for the fifth edition now, we are so glad and excited that an idea that started five years ago has grown in bounds!” he said.

According to him they are now able to celebrate African stylists and designers who are breaking barriers in the fashion industry.

“This year, the event is going to be bigger and will be featuring fashion icons from all over the continent, like never before,” he says

The 2017 Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards are set to take place on the 8th of December at the Kampala Serena Hotel produced and directed by David Tlale from South Africa, Front of House Production from Kenya, together with Fenon Events and the ASFA team supported by MNT Consult.

Under this year’s theme “The Fashion Takeover”, the awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding personalities in the fashion industry who have impacted Uganda and Africa through excellence and creativity.

“In addition, we seek to bring to light the entrepreneurial and business aspect of the fashion industry that can be explored by the youth to better their lives and contribute positively to the economic growth of Africa. This will contribute to solving the ever-growing problem of unemployment in the wider East Africa,” says Ahumuza.

To stamp this theme, two new categories have been introduced: Fashion Entrepreneur of the year Uganda andFashion Entrepreneur Africa.

“The awards will go to individuals who have shown outstanding commercial success of their businesses or personal brands. To support the youth and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs,” he says.

Apart from the haute couture engagements this year, the ASFA will hold the inaugural ASFA Business workshop that will take place in November with the aim of empowering the youth with skills and knowledge of how to turn their passion into meaningful businesses and profit making ventures.

“This workshop will be free for all and will have a panel of personalities with success stories in the fashion industry, financial institutions and other stakeholders ready to educate and equip the youth,” says Ahumuza.

Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards brings together Africa’s fashion icons to celebrate the continent’s diversity through culture and style.

The event has attracted some of the most prolific designers and entertainers in past editions from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

As a build up to the awards, the event is already gearing up to host a star –studded line up of fashion leaders from across the continent under the Bell Jamz Experience.

This according to organisers will bring the best of entertainment from Uganda and across Africa.

“Some of Africa’s biggest artistes and performers have already been booked to perform at this year’s event.”

Kampala being the host city, Kampala Capital City Authority has partnered with the ASFAs to market the city to Africa and the rest of the world.

“I am excited and supportive of Brian and the team for a fantastic job, marketing our city, our country, profiling us in such a beautiful way” said Jennifer Musisi the executive director KCCA.

NTV Uganda which is part of the Nation media group has captured a huge and loyal audience with quality and excellence in entertainment and programming, with an award winning line up of both local and international content.

The ASFAs will air live on NTV on the 8th of December and live streamed on all their social media platforms and Vid-TV.

NTV Uganda is Mwananchi Communications Limited sister station in Uganda.

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) which was established in 2013 is an annual continental celebration of Fashion and Style held in Uganda.

Following a successful 3-year run, they expanded their reach to the rest of Africa in 2016. The ASFAs aims to recognize excellence in fashion and art achievements in Africa with a vision is to create a prestigious and very professional platform that will help boost the fashion industry and see Uganda and the rest of Africa competing fairly on the international market.

The show goes under different themes each year and attracts international media coverage