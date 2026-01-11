Samia, Wang focus on trade, investment, Tazara

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan met Chinese Foreign Minister Mr Wang Yi at Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, January 10, 2026, for official talks to further strengthen the countries’ long-standing bilateral relations.

Mr Wang is in Tanzania on an official visit from Friday, January 9 to 10, 2025, aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, President Hassan reaffirmed Tanzania’s commitment to sustaining and expanding its long-term strategic partnership with China, while thanking the Chinese government for its continued support and enduring friendship.

She stressed the need to expand market access for Tanzanian products in China, improve the trade balance, strengthen the business and investment environment, and enhance people-to-people relations between the two countries.

The President also reiterated Tanzania’s commitment to reviving and strengthening the operations of the Tanzania–Zambia Railway Authority (Tazara) and promoting economic activities linked to the railway to boost regional development.

Mr Wang said China remains committed to strengthening cooperation with Tanzania and supports the country’s development efforts.

He described Tazara as a historic symbol of China–Tanzania friendship and said China is ready to support improvements to enhance the railway’s efficiency and stimulate economic growth.

He added that China will continue to be a key development partner, backing priority projects in infrastructure, water, clean cooking energy, concessional financing, and development assistance.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral relations and strengthening multilateral and international cooperation for mutual benefit.

According to the Tanzania Directorate of Presidential Communications, China’s foreign direct investment in the country rose to around $1.7 billion last year, while trade between the two nations continued to grow.