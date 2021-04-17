CRDB Bank CEO Kimei to step down in 2019

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Charles Kimei, on Thursday, December 28, announced that he would step down from the post in May 2019.

Dr Kimei told reporters that his announcement meant to kick-start a process by the Bank’s Board of Directors to find his replacement, as per regulations and principles of CRDB Bank.

Before joining CRDB, Dr Kimei worked with the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) as Director of Banking Supervision, Director of Economic, Research and Policy, Manager in the Department of Economic Research and Policy and other various positions in the Department of Research.

He is currently the Chairman of the Tanzania Bankers Association.

In the past he also served in several boards, including the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF),Tanzania Education Authority, the Council of University of Dar es Salaam, CRDB Microfinance Services Company and CRDB Burundi Subsidiary.

He holds a PhD (Economics) from Uppsala University Sweden, a Master’s in Economics at Stockholm School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science (Economics) at Moscow State University.