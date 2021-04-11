ACT-Wazalendo condemns Trump’s racist comments

Dar es Salaam. ACT Wazalendo has called for action against President Donald Trump’s hateful remarks about Africans and people of African descent.

The plea was issued by ACT Wazalendo’s Foreign Affairs Committee director Venance Msebo in a statement released on Saturday, January 13.

“On behalf of the party, I strongly condemn the continued racist behaviour of US President Donald Trump. Labeling Africans and people of African descent as dirty, is the highest level of racist and hateful behaviour of the new US administration and Africans and the world shall not condone neither stay quiet about it,” he said.

He added, “We commend the reaction of the Republic of Botswana on the matter and we feel proud that the current government of Botswana has been steadfast and courageous to condemn with action anything that seems to belittle Africa and its people”.

He said further that “Likewise we commend the statement from African Union chairperson and action taken by our ambassadors in Washington and we stand by them.”

He further called upon the African governments to consider the US President’s words as a wakeup call that Africans must strive to become economically independent and eradicate poverty.

“Emancipation of our people from poverty and backwardness shall be a clarion call as an answer to anyone who thinks he or she can degrade our dignity,” he said.

He added “We ask the government of Tanzania through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon a current head of US Embassy so that she gives explanations about the hateful and racist remarks by her president against Africans and the people of African descent.”