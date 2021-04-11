ACT now calls on Nchemba to step down

Dar es Salaam. ACT-Wazalendo youth wing has called on one minister and two top leaders of security organs to step down following two deaths, which occurred during the Kinondoni by-election.

Those required to resign include the minister for Internal Affairs, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro and Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Commander Lazaro Mambosasa.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the chairman of the youth wing, Mr Likapo Bakari said the aforementioned have failed to accomplish their duties of protecting people during the Kinondoni by-election.

“The election was not fair at all and it violated human rights to a great extent. However, the people entrusted to protect civilians did not take any serious action,” he said.

He said, as ACT Wazalendo’s youth wing, they dare against elections, which end up leaving some people dead, stressing that it is high time the leaders stepped down.

On the other hand, he pleaded with President John Magufuli to intervene in the matter by sacking the minister and demoting the other officers.

Meanwhile, Mr Likapo said their wing was going to convince all opposition leaders organise a countrywide peaceful demonstration.

“We will demonstrate against the deaths of civilians who are mainly the youth,” he said.

He added that, the aim of the demonstration is to convince the government to change procedures of elections and improve democracy in the country.



