Aga Khan launches new Sh350m health polyclinic

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Ukonga suburb in Ilala District, Dar es Salaam, will now have relief following the inauguration of a Sh350 million health centre in their area under the Aga Khan Health Services in East Africa (AKHS-EA).

AKHS-EA chief executive officer Sulaiman Shahabuddin said the residents will now be provided with, among others, general consultancy, pharmacy, X-ray, ultrasound and laboratory services.

“The centre will also offer consultation in paediatrics, ear, nose and throat, gynaecology, dermatology, family medicine and most importantly mother and child health services,” he said. He said the centre, known as Aga Khan Health Polyclinic would be serving between 100 to 150 patients per day.

During the event yesterday, Dar es Salaam regional medical officer Grace Maghembe gave assurance that the government will continue providing an enabling environment for the private health sector.

However, she was keen on saying that the government embraces the provision of health services and projects that benefit majority of Tanzanians. “I congratulate the Aga Khan Health Services for their endless and dedicated efforts to improving health provision by adding more heath centres in the suburb in Dar es Salaam. This move that will help improve accessibility health to majority of our people,” she added. Also, the regional medical officer called upon the residents to register with health insurance services, saying this was the easiest way they could access treatment.

“An increase in number of health centre means increase in employment opportunities so locals must grab this opportunity to apply for jobs.”

For his part, AKHS chief operating officer Sisawo Konteh said the polyclinic is the ninth in Dar es Salaam and the institution is planning to build more centres in the region.

“We are planning to add more heath centres in Kimara, Kigamboni and the new district of Ubungo because as the population increases, the demand for more health services also increases,” he said.