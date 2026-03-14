Yanga versus Azam FC: Battle of unbeaten teams in NBC Premier League

Dar es Salaam. All eyes will be on the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday, March 15, 2026, when league leaders Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) face Azam FC in a highly anticipated NBC Premier League derby kicking off at 8 pm.

With both sides undefeated this season, the clash promises more than just three points; it is a high-stakes showdown with implications for the league title and the fierce pride of one of Tanzania’s most heated rivalries.

Yanga currently top the table with 35 points. A victory tonight would extend their lead to 11 points, strengthening their position in the title race. Azam, meanwhile, sit on 27 points and will be looking to reduce the gap to five points, keeping their hopes of challenging for the championship alive while gaining momentum in the process.

The fixture has historically been tightly contested. In the last 12 league meetings, Yanga have won six times, Azam four, and two games ended in draws. Tommorow's encounter, with both teams still unbeaten, underlines the quality, consistency, and determination of these two sides.

Azam FC will lean heavily on the creativity and finishing of Feisal “Fei Toto” Salum. The attacking midfielder has been involved in ten league goals this season, scoring six and assisting four. His vision and ability to unlock defenses will be central to Azam’s plan against Yanga.

Yanga, on the other hand, will rely on striker Laurindo Dilson “Depu,” who has contributed to seven goals this season, netting six and providing one assist. Depu’s scoring instincts and attacking intelligence make him a constant threat, especially in high-pressure matches like this derby.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves emphasized the challenges of facing Azam. “We are going to face one of the strongest teams in the league,” Goncalves said. “Azam is very well-organized, and we respect their quality. Our players are focused, confident, and ready to compete. We know it will be a tough match, but we are prepared physically and mentally to give our best.”

Azam FC coach Florent Ibenge expressed confidence in his team’s ability to win. “We are motivated and ready for this game,” Ibenge said. “Yanga is a strong side, but our focus is on winning. Our players are prepared, and I believe we have the quality and strategy to take the three points. This is a big opportunity to make a statement in the league.”

The derby is expected to be a tactical and physical contest, with midfield battles likely to shape the match. Both teams have shown remarkable resilience and defensive solidity this season, which, combined with attacking efficiency, sets the stage for a compelling encounter.

Fans can expect moments of brilliance from Fei Toto for Azam and Depu for Yanga, as both have the ability to change the outcome with a single decisive touch. The intensity of a Dar es Salaam derby ensures that every tackle, pass, and shot will carry high stakes.

With the league title still within reach for both sides, tonight’s clash at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is more than just a game—it is a statement of intent. Yanga aim to consolidate their lead and preserve their unbeaten streak, while Azam will fight to boost their title challenge and claim bragging rights.