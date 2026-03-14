Tanzania begins local assembly of locomotives

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has begun assembling Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) locomotives locally, becoming the first country in East Africa to undertake such an initiative.

The move drawn praise from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure which visited the site, according to a statement issued by Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) on Saturday.

During an inspection visit to the locomotive assembly project at the Pugu Railway Workshop in Dar es Salaam, the committee urged the TRC to continue strengthening the skills of Tanzanian youth involved in the programme through advanced technical training both locally and abroad.

The committee’s chairperson, Mr Selemani Kakoso, said investing in the professional development of local technicians would help building the country’s technical capacity while promoting innovation and efficiency in the railway sector.

“We encourage TRC to prioritise employment opportunities for the young professionals trained through this programme so they can continue contributing to the corporation and national development,” he said.

Mr Kakoso described the project as a historic milestone not only for TRC but also for Tanzania and the wider East African region. He also commended the corporation and its Director General, Mr Machibya Shiwa, for spearheading the initiative.

The committee was informed that the decision to assemble locomotives locally was partly prompted by delays in the delivery of spare parts from supplier, caused by global supply chain disruptions linked to the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

To address the delays, TRC imported two fully assembled locomotives from Malaysia, while the remaining components were shipped to Tanzania for assembly at the Pugu workshop.

Officials said the initiative has significantly reduced procurement costs that the government would otherwise incur when importing fully assembled locomotives.

The project has also created employment opportunities for skilled Tanzanian youth and stimulated demand for services from local suppliers providing industrial materials and technical support.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile commended the government’s continued investment in the transport sector, particularly the expansion of railway infrastructure and the acquisition of operational equipment.

He said the government is continuing with the construction of more than 2,290 kilometres of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) while also procuring additional rolling stock to improve efficiency in the railway system.

TRC Director General, Mr Machibya Shiwa told the parliamentary committee that the MGR Class 91XX locomotive assembly project has already created employment for 34 Tanzanian youth who were previously unemployed.