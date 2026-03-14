Tanzania court upholds legality of presidential probe into 2025 election unrest

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s High Court on Friday dismissed a case challenging the legality of a presidential commission set up to investigate unrest surrounding the October 2025 general election.

Judge Awamu Mbagwa ruled that the commission established by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to probe incidents of violence during and after the October 29, 2025 vote was lawfully constituted under the country’s Commissions of Inquiry Act.

“The applicants’ arguments have no legal basis and are largely based on sentiment,” the judge said while dismissing the petition filed by activist Rosemary Mwakitwange and lawyers Edward Heche and Deogratius Mahinyila.

The applicants had asked the court to annul the president’s decision to appoint members of the commission, arguing that its formation violated principles of natural justice and lacked independence.

Speaking after the ruling, their lawyer Hekima Mwasipu said the applicants were dissatisfied with the judgment and would appeal.

“We have consulted our clients and they have authorised us to proceed with an appeal,” he told reporters.

A lawyer representing the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), Ferdnand Makore, said the organisation would consult its leadership before deciding whether to support the appeal.

The commission, chaired by former chief justice Mohamed Chande Othman, was appointed by President Hassan in November 2025 to investigate unrest linked to the general election.

Protests in several cities and towns after the vote resulted in damage to public and private property as well as deaths and injuries, prompting the government to establish the inquiry.

Other members of the commission include former chief justice Ibrahim Juma, former chief secretary Ombeni Sefue, former inspector general of police Said Mwema and former defence minister Stergomena Tax, among others.

In their petition, the applicants argued that some members had potential conflicts of interest because of previous government roles and that the commission lacked representation from independent professional bodies and civil society groups.

They also claimed the commission had not been properly gazetted or sworn in before beginning its work.