Grief as mourners bid farewell to Tanzania's boat accident victims

Kigoma. Grief and mourning gripped residents in Kigoma on Saturday as families and officials gathered to pay their last respects to victims of a boat accident on Lake Tanganyika that killed seven people, including health workers.

The seven bodies were brought to Kazegunga football ground in Kigoma Region for a public farewell ceremony attended by local leaders, government officials and residents.

The victims were among passengers travelling by boat from Kigoma town to Kagunga village when the vessel capsised and sank on Friday morning after being hit by strong winds near Kalalangabo village.

Those killed included four health workers from Kigoma District Council who had been travelling to lakeshore communities to provide medical services and promote the government’s universal health insurance registration campaign.

The deceased were identified as assistant nurse Paul Luvanda, 29, health secretary Rachel Msalila, 28, dental therapist Joyce Kandole, 29, and pharmacist Winny Nyabusani, 31.

Others who died included Erick Dabanga, Omary Mkalima and Geofrey Aron, who were assisting with the national health insurance registration.

Authorities said one passenger, Amos Sika, 33, remains missing and search operations are continuing.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner Simon Nyakoro Sirro, who led the farewell ceremony on Saturday, expressed condolences to the families and urged communities whose livelihoods depend on Lake Tanganyika to closely follow daily weather forecasts.

“We have lost important people who were travelling to serve the community,” Mr Sirro said.

“It is important for those who depend on the lake to monitor weather updates so that they can take precautions," he added.

A representative from the President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI), Mr Paul Chaote, described the deaths as a major loss to the public service but encouraged government employees to remain committed to serving the nation.

Residents and colleagues who attended the ceremony said the tragedy had deeply affected the community.

“We have lost an important member of our council,” said Anita Katema, a colleague of one of the victims, describing her as dedicated and compassionate.

Local resident Shamimu Rajab said the victims had travelled to the region to serve the community but were now returning home in coffins.

“It is very painful for families to accept this, but we must continue to comfort one another,” she said.