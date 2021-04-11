Albinos rights defender body wins Canadian praise

He made the commendations on Thursday, February 15, when he presented 15 women with equipment worth Sh28.9 million donated by the government of Canada.

Dar es Salaam. The High Commissioner of Canada to Tanzania, Mr Ian Myles, has praised Under the Same Sun (UTSS) organization for its efforts to advocate the rights of people with Albinism including training women on entrepreneurial skills.

He made the commendations on Thursday, February 15, when he presented 15 women with equipment worth Sh28.9 million donated by the government of Canada.

“Building the capacity of these women through training is a big step towards turning them into entrepreneurs. It means with the skills they obtained here, they will earn their own income and become independent,” he said.

He also challenged authorities, including the Judiciary, to properly monitor and grant justice to people with albinism while ensuring their protection against those harbouring malicious intentions.

“Human rights begin with the security of every human being. Everyone is entitled to feeling safe,” he said.

My Myles added that he was pleased to see that Tanzania was making progress in how society was being sensitized over the welfare of people with albinism.

Advertisement

For her part, UTSS executive director Vicky Ntetema said that the training was provided to women who had children born with albinism, especially those who also lacked means of earning an income after they were abandoned by their husbands.

“The skills will help them to support their families, and they can also teach others the skills,” said Ms Ntetema.

The training involved 15 participants from Dar es Salaam, six from Coast Region and nine from Morogoro Region.

They learned about how to produce tomato source, how to make crisps, peanut butter and baking cakes.